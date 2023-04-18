Rachel McAdams is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood thanks to her iconic back-to back roles as queen bee Regina George in Mean Girls and love interest Allie Hamilton in The Notebook, followed by other romance films such as The Vow. While the Canadian actress is a huge presence in show business, her children are her priority. Rachel rarely spoke about her family life in the public eye until an April 2023 interview with Bustle, in which she mentioned her kids.

Keep reading for everything we know about Rachel’s two children, a son and a daughter.

How Many Children Does Rachel McAdams Have?

According to Rachel’s Bustle interview, the Red Eye star has two kids, as she mentioned while explaining why she had asked the publication to edit her photos as minimally as possible.

“With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children,” Rachel said. “This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world.”

While promoting her 2023 movie, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, the Ontario native revealed that she was still breastfeeding baby No. 2. She had given birth to baby No. 2, a daughter, just five months before production began.

“I felt like a milking machine,” she joked during her interview at the time.

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

Rachel welcomed her first child, a son, in April 2018. In November of that year, the Oscar nominee spoke about her child for the first time during an interview with The Sunday Times.

“It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” Rachel gushed. “[People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me. I was sick of me. I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. … I waited a long time [for motherhood].”

Two years later, she revealed that she was pregnant with her daughter in August 2020 by showing off her baby bump in public. In May 2022, Rachel revealed that she had given birth.

Who Does Rachel McAdams Share Her Kids With?

Though the True Detective alum is not married, she has been dating screenwriter Jamie Linden since 2016, and the duo share their son and daughter together.

What Are Rachel McAdams’ Kids’ Names?

Neither Rachel nor Jamie have publicly unveiled their children’s names.

Where Does Rachel McAdams Live With Her Children?

Per her Bustle interview, Rachel and Jamie live with their kids in the South away from the limelight of Los Angeles. While discussing her personal life with the publication, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress noted that she enjoys taking her children on bike rides.

“All my bikes have baby seats,” she said.

Since she has been able to take breaks from acting, Rachel explained that this allowed her to stay grounded with her family, which “really helped [her] feel empowered.”