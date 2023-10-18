Fans were shocked. Hours before releasing his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake went on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 to announce that he’ll be taking a yearlong break from music. “I’m gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost,” said the rapper, 37. “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So I need to focus on my health and get right, and I’m going to do that.”

Though he tried to play it off as “nothing crazy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Drake’s health issues are worse than he’s letting on. “Drake’s had serious stomach problems for a while and he’s never really addressed it,” the source says. “When you’re young and busy, you put it off, which he regrets.” Another reason for getting healthy? His 6-year-old son, Adonis, whom he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux. “Fatherhood is Drake’s number one priority,” says the source. “He wants to be around for Adonis.”