Drake Is Taking A Break From Music to Focus on Health Amid ‘Serious Stomach Problems’
Fans were shocked. Hours before releasing his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake went on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 to announce that he’ll be taking a yearlong break from music. “I’m gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost,” said the rapper, 37. “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So I need to focus on my health and get right, and I’m going to do that.”
Though he tried to play it off as “nothing crazy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Drake’s health issues are worse than he’s letting on. “Drake’s had serious stomach problems for a while and he’s never really addressed it,” the source says. “When you’re young and busy, you put it off, which he regrets.” Another reason for getting healthy? His 6-year-old son, Adonis, whom he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux. “Fatherhood is Drake’s number one priority,” says the source. “He wants to be around for Adonis.”