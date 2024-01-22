Bucket hats have become a fashion staple in recent years. Baywatch star Pamela Anderson‘s classic furry pink hat served as inspiration as Y2K fashion trends made a resurgence. Everyone from Megan Fox to Megan Thee Stallion has been spotted rocking the cozy and chic fashion accessory.

Last November, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski was spotted wearing a leather button-up jacket and a fuzzy brown bucket hat during a night out in New York City. The reigning it-girl pulled the trendy hat back out earlier this month with a cozy oversized dress and knee-high boots. While we don’t have the exact deets on EmRata’s hat, we found a near-perfect dupe on sale right now on Amazon! Scroll ahead for the fashion deets!

Get the Umeepar Bucket Hat for just $19 (originally $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to meet the coziest accessory to grace your cold-weather collection! The Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat is a plush hat made with faux fur and a comfy cloth lining. Not only will you be warm from frosty temps (especially if you’re in NYC like EmRata), but you’ll be rocking one of this season’s popular trends.

There are so many things to love about this fluffy hat. The extensive shade range is one of our favorites! From animal print to cosmic-inspired patterns and solid hues, there’s a shade for everyone no matter their style preference.

These hats are so fun to style. You can channel EmRata’s style and rock it with a dress and tights like she did most recently. You can even dress it up a bit with a sweater and trousers. This look is street style-approved, too. It’s the perfect statement piece for cargo pants, comfy sneakers and a hoodie.

Of course, Amazon shoppers are thrilled about this hat. “This hat is great,” one reviewer shared. “I have a larger head so I have a hard time getting hats to fit, but this one is large enough. It also comes with a drawstring in the lining, so it is somewhat adjustable if needed.” The shopper also gushed about how comfortable it its. “The fabric on the outside of the hat is soft and comfortable,” the shopper shared before revealing that they purchased it in multiple shades.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a functional and stylish accessory to keep you warm this winter, this bestseller may be perfect for you!

