Eminem’s daughters, Hailie Jade and Alaina Marie, are following in the rapper’s footsteps as big fans of the Detroit Lions. The ladies attended the team’s NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28, and posed for rare photos together at the event.

Hailie, 28, and Alaina, 30, both shared photos on Instagram from their trip to San Francisco for the game, which Eminem, 51, also attended. In one shot, the sisters posed in front of Levi’s Stadium before kickoff. Although they were surrounded by a sea of red San Francisco 49ers jerseys, the duo proudly rocked their blue and black Lions gear.

In another photo from the day, Hailie and Alaina were all smiles in a private suite, with a full view of the field in the background. They were joined by Hailie’s fiancé, Evan McClintock, and Alaina’s husband, Matt Moeller. Eminem’s half brother, Nathan Mathers, was also with the crew.

alainamariescott/Instagram

“Not the ending we hoped for but a great season nonetheless,” Alaina captioned her Instagram post, while Hailie wrote, “Until next season.” The Lions lost to the 49ers 34-31.

While Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child, he has been a father figure to both Alaina and Nathan. Alaina’s biological mom is Dawn Scott, the sister of Hailie’s mother and Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott. The “Mockingbird” rapper legally adopted her in the early 2000s amid Dawn’s struggle with drug addiction.

Meanwhile, Eminem and Nathan, 37, have the same mother, Debbie Mathers. Nathan was born when Eminem was 13 and placed in foster care in 1994 at 8 years old. The musician was granted custody of his younger brother when Nathan was 16.

“When he was taken away I always said if I ever get in a position to take him, I would take him,” Eminem revealed in a 2004 interview. “I tried to apply for full custody when I was 20 but I didn’t have the means.”

The proud dad also has a 21-year-old child named Stevie, who came out as nonbinary in August 2021. Kim, 49, had Stevie with Eric Hartter in 2002 and Eminem adopted them in 2005.

The Detroit native has mostly kept his relationship with his children out of the public eye. In June 2023, he walked Alaina down the aisle at her wedding, but no photos of him at the event were shared on social media.

“He wasn’t going to miss that,” Alaina confirmed after the nuptials. “These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I’m just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone. None of this would have been possible without my dad. I’m beyond blessed.”