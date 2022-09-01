Written in partnership with Christopher Cloos.

New York Fashion Week is finally upon us, and it wouldn’t be the most stylish event of the season without a little wardrobe revamp. If you’re looking to achieve celeb-level styling without combing through your entire closet, accessories will be your NYFW BFF. From the catwalk to the sidewalk, a surefire way to elevate your ensemble is a pair of killer shades.

With vintage-inspired frames or some retro sunnies, you can strut the streets as paps snap pictures saying, “who IS that?!”— and it’s all thanks to iconic eyewear brand Christopher Cloos. With a full line of biodegradable sunglasses and collaborations with it-girl Elsa Hosk and NFL Legend Tom Brady, Cloos is just what you need to face Fashion Week.

Cloos x Elsa – Noire ($179 USD)

If you want to achieve the model off duty aesthetic, these Old Hollywood inspired frames are the ultimate Fashion Week find. On or off the catwalk, these cat-eyed shades take your everyday outfit up a notch.

Cloos x Brady – Noire ($189 USD)

Inspired by timeless ideals and an attention to detail only possessed by a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, these picture-perfect frames ensure you’ll be photo ready all Fashion Week.

Cloos x Elsa – Malibu in Ristretto ($189 USD)

Vintage-inspired frames that bring cool California vibes all the way to NYFW. With their soft-square shape and light roasted Ristretto color these shades add instant style to your strut.

Cloos x Brady – Hermosa in Ristretto ($199 USD)

With silver elements to mirror Brady’s silverware winning season and subtle soft squared edges, these minimalistic shades make any ensemble runway ready. Made with Mazzucchelli acetate so you can be sustainable in style.

Shop your favorite Fashion Week frames at Christopher-cloos.com and get ready to smize in your sunnies!