CBS Mornings host Gayle King has been open about how she has struggled with her weight over the years, but thanks to a dedicated exercise program, she’s showed off the results of her slimmed down figure in a series of swimsuit photos over Thanksgiving weekend in 2023.

Gayle revealed in 2020 she went on a diet of eating only soup to fit into the dress she chose to wear for election night coverage. In before and after Instagram photos, the journalist showed she went from 172.2 pounds down to 165 pounds.

The Maryland native dropped almost 28 pounds in 2016 by going on Weight Watchers, taking fans along during her weight loss journey by documenting photos of her scale. However, she admitted to gaining seven pounds during the COVID lockdowns.

Scroll down to see Gayle King’s weight loss transformation in photos.