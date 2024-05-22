The forecast for the week of May 26 through June 1.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You may be fired up and ready for action, but without a clear path to your goals, precious time could be lost. It’s important now to get clear about what you want.

Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22

It’s true, Leo: there are some chores you just can’t dodge if you want to stay in control. Get the boring stuff out of the way early this week and you’ll be free to focus on those activities you love.

Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

You like to take it slow, but sometimes even a good idea needs a nudge in the right direction. Do your research and when the opportunity is right, make your move.

Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

If you want to improve your career or change your work path completely, this is a great moment to review the situation. Perhaps look into widening your education.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

No other sign has such raw power at their fingertips and it’s time to make use of it. If you’re after bigger bucks, this is your chance to rake in the cash by doing what you love.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

Once you start to feel trapped or bored, you may be tempted to end your relationship. Single? An extra helping of confidence nets you new admirers.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Home delights come into focus this week, encouraging you to consider how you might improve your living space. This could be as simple as doing some repairs or clearing out your closet.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

You’ll want to catch up on the good times this week. Romance could also take off, so if you’re on the lookout, get out there and mingle!

Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20

If you’re getting bored of where you are, it’s time to kickstart your revamp. Happiness is definitely something you should be bringing into your life.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

There is such a thing as being too carefree, Aries. Make sure you read the small print or follow up on minor details before making up your mind about anything important.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The chance to reach for new horizons falls into your lap this week, but it’s up to you to take the initiative. Your instincts are hot, so listen to them.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

An abundance of energy has you leaping from one thing to another. Resist switching subjects too quickly, though — you could learn a lot more if you just simply took your time, Gemini.