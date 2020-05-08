What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than rewatching the best mother-daughter TV series in history? UPtv will be hosting a Gilmore Girls marathon in celebration of the show’s 20-year anniversary (can you believe it?!) from 3 p.m. EST on Friday, May 8, through the Mother’s Day weekend. The best part? The special event will be hosted by none other than one of the series’ mother-daughter duos: Keiko Agena and Emily Kuroda, who played Lane and Mrs. Kim.

Most Iconic Gilmore Girls Moments
The pair will be reuniting the way most people will over the holiday weekend — via video call. In Life & Style‘s sneak peek of the special reunion, Keiko tells Emily how she feels to be part of such a momentous occasion. “I feel really grateful, it’s kinda wild,” she says. “I mean, even sitting here with you, I remember the first time I met you and I was just so pleased. I was like, ‘Yes! She’s just right, she is the right person for this part!'” We couldn’t agree more! Watch the exclusive video above for a special sneak peek.

keiko-agena-emily-kuroda-gilmore-girls-marathon
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock;Ryan Miller/Shutterstock