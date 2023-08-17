Social media star Claudia Oshry, a.k.a. Girl With No Job, got emotional as she confirmed she used the weight loss drug Ozempic to achieve her drastically slimmer figure.

“You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn’t going to take it?” Claudia, 29, said during the Wednesday, August 16, episode of her podcast, “The Toast.” “You’re dumb. Of course, I’m f—king taking it.”

Despite being on the receiving end of rumors for nearly a year before coming clean, the podcaster noted that she is “not ashamed” of admitting that she used Ozempic.

“When I started, I was a little embarrassed. Like, ‘Oh, my God I have to inject myself with something just to get my fat ass to stop eating,’” the Girl With No Job author continued. “Other people can do it without, why can’t I? In the beginning, my decision to not share was rooted a little bit in shame,” she said, adding that she’s also ashamed “that I got to a place where I had 70 pounds to lose.”

Things took an emotional turn when Claudia discussed her life prior to Ozempic, revealing she had difficulty crossing her legs, walking four blocks and would constantly be thinking about food.

“I could cry I’m so mad at myself,” she said through tears, calling her old self “delusional.” “Now I look back at pictures and see myself through this new lens and it makes me feel sad. I have very mixed emotions.”

Claudia – who was joined by sister Jackie Oshry on Wednesday’s podcast – went on to say that being a “fat woman is one of the hardest things to do in this world,” slamming celebrities for promoting “fat-phobic and harmful” ideology.

While the drug is undoubtedly working for Claudia, other celebs have had opposite reactions, including comedian Amy Schumer who said it made her physically ill.

“Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” the Life of Beth star shared during the June 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it.”

The I Feel Pretty actress continued, slamming other celebs who refuse to admit their weight loss secrets. “Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f—k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop,” she said, adding, “Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”