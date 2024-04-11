Gisele Bündchen seems to be shedding even more light on her split with Tom Brady. On April 1, the supermodel, 43, shared a cryptic quote urging her followers to “be kind” because “you’ll never know” the “pains and traumas” others have endured.

“You look at a person and can’t imagine the story they carry — the pains, traumas, fears,” the quote, penned by Brazilian writer Wandy Luz, began. “Just as we can’t even imagine how strong, capable, and resilient someone is, behind smiles and glances are achievements and victories; there are people and moments they overcome and dreams and desires to be achieved,” it went on. “There’s so much you’ll never know. So, be kind whenever you can.”

The quote comes just days after Gisele denied cheating on Tom with her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, 36. “If you read between the lines, Gisele is making it clear that she is the one who was wronged in her marriage,” says a source. “What did Tom do? That’s what people are wondering now that they’re no longer pointing the finger at Gisele.”

She may never reveal what really happened between her and Tom, 46. “After all,” says the source, “he is the father of her kids. But she says enough to make people wonder about Tom.”