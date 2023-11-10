There’s nowhere in the world that screams luxury quite like Monte Carlo, known for its incredible yachts and Formula 1 Grand Prix yearly event. But what makes the journey to the heart of Monaco even better is Flyflat, a luxury concierge platform that has some of the best prices on international, business and first-class tickets.

Instead of our Virgin Atlantic flight costing $8,000 to provide us with rest that only a lie-flat seat allows, we dished just $2,000 thanks to Flyflat. Once in Paris, Michael Lombard’s show during Paris Fashion Week was breathtaking, but it was soon time to venture to Monaco.

Mayra Veronica

After stopping Eden Roc Du Cap in Antibes, The Fairmont in Monaco was calling. Upon arrival, gift bags and champagne were offered, and favorite scents from Le Labo were even included. The incredible French Riviera property allowed for some of the most stunning views, and the luxuriousness of the hotel and dining experiences – Nobu topping the list – cannot be overstated.

Situated across from the legendary Monte Carlo Casino, The Fairmont boasted its incredible Lobby Lounge, offered delicious culinary choices like sushi and wagyu steak and served luxury at every turn. And of course, the Nikki Beach Club served all the social stature it requires, and the best pools in Europe did not disappoint.

Mayra Veronica

Monte Carlo is all about luxury, speed and spending, and there was no better way to cap off the trip than with a trip to Prince Albert’s personal car collection. No wonder James Bond drove such an expensive car in the city streets.

Thanks to Flyflat, The Fairmont Hotel in Monaco, Nobu dining experiences and the Nikki Beach festivities, there’s no better way to travel. We’ll be looking out for our thank you postcard in the mail.