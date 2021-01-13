Getting ready! Justin Bieber shared an adorable photo of wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) working on her mommy skills with an adorable baby in a pool on Tuesday, January 12.

“Practice,” the 26-year-old captioned a snapshot of his longtime love, 24, holding a baby in a pool while he crouched next to them in the water and cradled the baby’s head. The supermodel had a huge grin on her face in the precious picture. The “Sorry” singer also called the little boy his “nephew” in another cute post. According to Daily Mail, the tiny tot is believed to be the son of friends Joe Termini and wife Kelia Moniz.

The A-listers — who wed during a secret ceremony in September 2018 and again one year later on a lavish southern plantation — have had babies on the brain for some time now, but it seems they want to enjoy their marriage first. “We always talked about it for so long and we ended up together and married and the longer we’re married, the longer I want to wait to have a kid,” Hailey told Ashley Graham during the November 17, 2020, episode of her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. “I think people were expecting we were gonna have kids pretty fast.”

Hailey recalled, “I remember me being, like, 19 and him being, like, 21/22 and us talking about the future and him being like, ‘I always knew I wanted to be married young,’ and I was like, ‘Me too!’ and he said, ‘I always wanted to have kids young,’ and I was like, ‘Me too!’”

However, the starlet’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, gave birth to her first child with husband Andrew Aronow in August 2020 — so the happy couple seems more focused on practice sessions for their future baby boy or girl. “I’m so enjoying her child and being an aunt for the first time. So … I’m not going to put a timeline on it,” the Los Angeles native told the model, 33. “I think each year that goes by we feel more settled. You know, we got our dream home. Next year, who knows?”

“I’m a baby! Being married is already enough and a lot for me,” the Vogue cover model added. “I’m at the point now where I always was like, ‘I want to be pregnant by the time I’m 25,’ but then I also got to the point where I was like, ‘I’m not going to plan it because life changed so much in this past year … you never what’s going to come at you.’”