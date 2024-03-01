She’s the one! Harry Styles is smitten with his girlfriend of less than a year, Canadian actress Taylor Russell, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the pop star is already planning his proposal. “He’s even looking at rings,” spills the insider. “He really is devoted to her, so much that he’s ready to take this to the next level.”

Harry, 30, and Taylor, 29, sparked dating rumors last summer when they showed up for each other in telling ways: Taylor was a guest at the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s solo tour dates in Austria and Italy, while he proudly attended the opening night of her London play, The Effect, just weeks later. They went on to cozy up for a string of romantic dates, from handheld strolls in his native England to a Las Vegas U2 concert.

“They’re together every minute of their spare time,” says the source. “Harry is genuinely impressed by Taylor; she’s talented and yet down-to-earth and unassuming. She’s very independent, which keeps him more interested.” The source adds that Harry, who dated his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde for two years before their late-2022 split, “has always seemed to have one foot out of his relationships.” (Hello, Taylor Swift!) “But with Taylor, he’s all in.” The reason? “He just turned 30 and he’s thinking about starting a family,” says the source. “Getting married is on his mind a lot these days, and Taylor’s everything he could want in a partner.