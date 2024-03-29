Eiza González claimed in March 2024 that she lost out on film roles due to how beautiful she is, but some fans have wondered if she’s had the help of plastic surgery. She’s never opened up about getting work done but her appearance has changed over time.

“I remember being [told for] so many projects, ‘She’s too pretty for the role. She’s too hot for the role,’” Eiza told InStyle.

“I was like, ‘Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?’” the Baby Driver star continued.

Eiza has appeared in actions films including Ambulance, Godzilla vs. Kong and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, but looks different than when she began her career in 2007 on a Mexican telenovela.