Has Molly Ringwald Had Plastic Surgery? Her Transformation From '16 Candles' Through Today in Photos

Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, actress Molly Ringwald became beloved to a generation of theatergoers. However, her youthful appearance today has some fans wondering if she’s had plastic surgery.

“I don’t judge. I understand the pull, but as an actress I depend on my expressions to get my emotions across. To do something to my face that would inhibit that ability would be a mistake. Otherwise, yeah, you start to look plastic,” Molly told StyleList in 2010.

In the years since, the Riverdale alum still looks like herself and appears to be embracing the aging process as she still has a thriving acting career in her mid-50s. However, she has had times where her face appears noticeably wrinkle-free.

