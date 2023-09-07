Naomi Campbell became one of the original “supermodels” in the late 1980s and is still a catwalk queen more than three decades later. She has the same flawless facial skin and lithe body that made her a runway superstar. Despite starting her career at the age of 15, she told The Guardian in August 2020, “I don’t feel old. Even when I was called aunty 10 years ago. I’ve never felt old. I find them sweet!” about what younger models said about her.

The England born fashionista told The Breakfast Club in 2014, “I personally don’t want to go under the knife unless I really need to or unless it’s like some surgical emergency. But that’s just my opinion.” She later sued a cosmetic surgeon, “Botox king” Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, over claims she endorsed him in a magazine article. “I don’t need it because ‘black doesn’t crack,'” she stated according to the Evening Standard, adding, “My grandmother has fantastic genes and only about one wrinkle.”

