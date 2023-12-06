Next steps! Life & Style has exclusively learned that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are shacking up together. The actor, 27, “has quietly been moving things into Kylie’s $36 million mansion,” reveals an insider. “When he’s in L.A., Timothée lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!”

While promotion for his latest movie, Wonka, took Timothée as far away as London and Tokyo, he and Kylie, 26, “like the idea of having the same home base — it’s the best way to see one another with their busy schedules,” adds the insider.

“They miss each other so much when they’re apart, and that’s been most evident recently with his huge press tour.” Sparks first flew between the pair at Paris Fashion Week in January, but since then, it’s not just Kylie who’s fallen hard for Timothée.

According to the insider, the beauty mogul’s two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 22 months — whom she shares with rapper ex Travis Scott, 32 — are big fans, too: “They’re obsessed. All Kylie ever wanted was for someone to love her for her and to love the kids, and Timothée checks those boxes. She’s so happy to make things official and be living with him.”