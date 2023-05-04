Not having it. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) seemingly clapped back at online trolls for slamming her social media post about her baby boy Tristan’s first private jet trip.

“Protecting our energy,” the new mom, 35, wrote across a snapshot via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 3, featuring a selfie of her holding the 3-month-old.

Two days prior, the Selling Sunset star shared a lengthy post detailing her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s adventure taking their “little traveling boy” on his first plane ride. Tristan is Tarek, 41, and Heather’s first child together, while the real estate investor also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall.

“Took Tristan on his first flight ever with Tay and Bray so they could be with us at The Flipping Summit and see us in our element,” the reality TV star wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 2. “Tristan did such an incredible job, and mom tip — I breast fed him on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping. It worked perfectly, and then the rest of the flight, he just giggled, played and looked around and was so happy [and] didn’t cry once … he loved the new environment. He also slept the longest he’s ever slept at the hotel, and it was great because in between speaking or in between events, I would rush back to breast feed him. He was such an angel.”

Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Though it was a “proud mama moment” for Heather, many of her Instagram followers didn’t appreciate the post and called her out for living a more privileged lifestyle than most mothers.

“Try flying like regular folks where you have to get to the airport two hours ahead, park, go [through] security, etc,” one person commented, adding, “Lucky you that you don’t have to deal with all the stuff 98 percent of us have to deal with.”

A few others even claimed that the Netflix personality was bragging about living a more luxurious lifestyle, with a separate commenter writing, “Life of the two percent. Best to keep this experience to yourself. Bragging about your flight isn’t becoming.”

“Not all mamas have the luxury of a private plane, but good for you and your ‘tips,’” a third social media user chimed in.

Shortly after the critics spoke their piece, it appeared that Tarek noticed the backlash against his wife, as he took to the comments section to respond to a commenter who defended Heather.

“A plane is a plane, flying is flying, she breast fed him before and after, and that’s what helped, nothing to do with being in a private jet,” the Instagram user wrote, to which the Flip or Flop alum replied with an applause emoji.

Tarek and Heather welcomed Tristan on January 31. The real estate agent announced the exciting news that day via Instagram, writing that she and Tarek’s “hearts [were] so happy.”