Childhood reality star Honey Boo Boo, a.k.a. Alana Thompson, has started taking command of her public presence now that she turned 16. The starlet is best known for appearing on Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012 as a 6-year-old — and it’s clear that her time on television has set her up with a cushy bank account. But exactly how much is she worth?

The teen is estimated to be worth $400,000 alone, without the rest of her family, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she make so much money at such a young age? Here’s a breakdown.

Alana Has Been on Reality TV for 10 Years

The blonde beauty first rose to fame on the TLC reality series Toddlers and Tiaras, which aired from 2012-2013. Because of her popularity from the show, TLC gave her family their own spinoff series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired from 2012-2014. During the two-year run, Alana and her family reportedly received a salary of $50,000 per episode, earning them a whopping $2.75 million overall.

Three years later, Alana began regularly appearing on another spinoff series, this time focused on her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, and her incredible 300-pound weight loss. Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered in 2017 and has been rebranded several times.

In 2018, the TV personality appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and was reportedly paid $50,000. Her family also appeared on Family Feud in 2013.

Alana Has Dabbled in Music

In 2015, Alana and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon recorded a song called “Movin’ Up.” They collaborated on the track with singer-songwriter Adam Barta. The song’s music video — which has nearly four million views on YouTube to date — sparked a dance craze called the “Honey Boo Boo Bop.”

Alana Got Her Start in Pageants

When Alana and her mom were scouted for their appearance on Toddlers and Tiaras, they were regularly participating in the pageant circuit in Georgia. Those competitions do offer prize money, so the southern native may have accumulated some nice earnings from her competition days.

Alana Is Taking Advantage of Her Celeb Status

Now that the Toddlers and Tiaras alum has made a name for herself and is coming into her adulthood, she is taking advantage of what her fame has to offer. In August 2021, she opened up about her identity in a thoughtful profile for Teen Vogue.

“My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana,” she told the outlet. “I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I’m not anymore. … Just because I’m from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four-wheelers all the time, but that’s not really how it is.”