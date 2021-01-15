She’s grown up in the spotlight! Alana Thompson has changed a lot since her days on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras.

The reality star (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) appeared on the show from 2009 to 2012 and documented her time as a child beauty pageant contestant. Fans got to know Alana and her now-famous mother, Mama June Shannon, on season 5.

At the time, Alana was only 6 years old, but her bubbly personality made her an unforgettable star from the franchise. She had her own lingo and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind while cameras were rolling. The Georgia native often used her signature catchphrases like “redneckonize” and “a dolla makes me holla!”

Alana was such a hit amongst fans that TLC ended up offering her a self-titled spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, giving a glimpse at her private life.

Viewers were finally able to meet her dad and June’s ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, as well as her sisters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Shannon.

After three seasons, the spinoff series wrapped in 2014, but her time on reality TV didn’t end there. Alana and her family were given their own TV show on TLC Swamp Mama, which was later canceled. Luckily, they were given the green light on another series starring her mother, titled Mama June: From Not to Hot.

These days, Alana is starting to come into her own! The teen revealed her weight loss plans after sharing a mirror selfie in October.

In recent years, Alana also learned to brush off her critics like a pro. “You hating but I’m popping regardless [nail polish emoji],” she captioned a photo in November, showing her flashing a peace sign while flaunting her new style.

Alana’s mother has become a breakout star in her own right and she detailed her own weight loss transformation on From Not to Hot. After completing a recent stint in rehab, June told In Touch she is determined to hit the ground running and shed 70 pounds by implementing new diet and exercise changes.

It looks like Alana and June are ready to take 2021 by storm!

Scroll through Honey Boo Boo’s transformation photos below.