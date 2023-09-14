'House of Kardashian' Documentary: Release Date, Trailer

The Kardashian-Jenner family has dominated reality television ever since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut became an instant hint in 2007. Although fans have had a front-row seat into their private lives, the family has had a say in production as matriarch Kris Jenner was an executive producer for KUWTK during their 20-season run. Now, she and daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner hold executive producer positions for their Hulu series The Kardashians.

That being said, a three-part House of Kardashian documentary is set to premiere and dive deep into the family dynasty through interviews with those who were once closest to them, like Caitlyn Jenner. Comcast’s U.K. network Sky told Variety that the docu-series “aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet.”

What Happens in the ‘House of Kardashian’ Trailer?

The short series shared they use “bold, entertaining storytelling” to show a different side to the now A-list women.

“No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians. To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet,” Sky continued to the publication. “To others, they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.”

Caitlyn, who exited KUWTK in 2015 following her divorce from Kris, will share firsthand experiences about the family. The Olympic legend shares Kylie and Kendall with the momager and became Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian’s step-parent after they married in 1991.

The first trailer for the documentary dropped on September 14, where Caitlyn revealed, “Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’”

Longtime friend of the family, Joe Francis, went on to claim Kim’s 2003 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J “was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy.”

Meanwhile, an unidentified woman’s voice was heard saying, “Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife.”

Although it’s unknown if Caitlyn participated in the upcoming documentary with the well wishes of her family, the former athlete was more than willing to be included in the storytelling process.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years,” she told Variety. “I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

When Is the ‘House of Kardashian’ Release Date?

House of Kardashians will premiere on October 8 in the U.K. on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now.