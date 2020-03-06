Model Ally Courtnall has been turning heads since her UCLA days, where she was a two-sport athlete in both soccer and track and field. Since then, you may have seen her in campaigns for brands like Lululemon, Adidas, H&M, Nike, Athleta and Asics. With just one look at Ally’s Instagram page, you can see why she has connected to so many fans. She is refreshingly authentic and natural. Ally doesn’t do any crazy contouring or apply fake lashes. Take note, Kardashians!

Ally’s glow starts with amazing skin, and she shared with us her favorite skincare items — that are surprisingly affordable! Ally tells Life & Style that she believes “less is more.” She also revealed her favorite makeup that allows her inner beauty to shine through, without looking overdone. Don’t worry, you won’t need a YouTube tutorial to pull off her effortless look.

Courtesy of Ally Courtnall

In addition to her skincare and makeup tips, it’s hard to deny the impact that fitness and clean eating have had on her glow. Lucky for us, Ally loves to share her favorite workouts and eating tips — as well as details about life with her boyfriend, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks.

“Workout videos for me are always fun. Fitness is my passion so I always enjoy sharing my workouts,” she says. “I also love the more personal memories I get to share. My travels, or supporting my boyfriend at football games, family trips … and all the food I eat!”

Ally’s Favorite Skincare Items:

Ally knows that getting that natural and sexy glow starts with great skin. Her skincare includes a mix of skin-firming vitamin C serums, lotions infused with antioxidants and broad-spectrum SPF to keep sun damage at bay. “These are the must-haves in my opinion!”

Skin Script Vitamin C/Green Tea Serum

Tatcha The Water Cream

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35

Skin Script Raspberry Refining Face Scrub

Rosehip Oil (“Helps redness!”)

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado Eye Cream (She uses this at night.)

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Oil

Ally also uses “a cheap drugstore item” for removing makeup at night or priming her skin for makeup in the morning: Simple Kind to Skin Facial Cleansing Wipes.

Courtesy of Ally Courtnall

Ally’s Effortless Makeup Tips:

Ally shared her favorite makeup that gives her her naturally polished look. Her no-fuss routine focuses on foundation to even out her skin tone and a little bronzer for added color.

“I love using my Nars concealers to even out the face or Armani Face Fabric Foundation is amazing,” she says. In addition, she likes to “add a nice natural glow with my Chanel bronzer. I will put a little on the eye so it looks like I did more.” She rounds out her look by accentuating her eyes and lips. “I curl my lashes and brush the brows. Then I will finish with a little blush and gloss.”

What About Facials or Lasers?

Ally shared that she and her mom, actress Paris Vaughan, actually use the same facialist whom they see on a regular basis. “My mom has been seeing the same lady for over 20 years and looks amazing, so I go to the same person once a month!”

She also revealed that one of the weirdest beauty treatments she has tried is the Cryo Facial, where vaporized liquid nitrogen is applied to your face. It touts the benefits of being an anti-aging treatment that helps firm skin. “I’m not really sure exactly what it even did!” she jokes.

Instagram-Ready Hair:

Ally’s hair always has perfect beachy waves with the right amount of volume. She disclosed the secret to her Instagram-ready hair.

“I love Moroccanoil for my hair,” referring to the cult-favorite product that is made with antioxidant-rich argan oil that smoothes out frizzes without weighing hair down. The secret to her full and sexy waves also comes down to a fun hair appliance. “My favorite thing right now is the Revlon Hairbrush Dryer. It will change your life!”

Last but not least, let’s talk about that inner glow. She confessed that she has learned how to brush off the trolls, which is one of the not-so-great parts of being in the public eye. “People are mean as hell! I try to not let it get to me, but sometimes it hurts. I will never understand why someone goes out of their way to try and make a stranger feel small,” she expresses. “I really feel sorry for those people, honestly. Misery loves company so you’ve just got to brush it off and keep it moving because I refuse to let someone who doesn’t even know me bring me down.”