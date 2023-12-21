Charlie Sheen can’t believe it, either. Come January, the 58-year-old actor will celebrate six years of sobriety. “If you would have told him that someday he’d be living a life without booze or drugs, he would have laughed at you,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “But that’s exactly what happened.” While Charlie’s very public struggle with addiction had destroyed his career, that wasn’t what led the Two and a Half Men star to finally give up drinking — it was his children.

“One morning I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day. So had to call my friend Tony to take us,” father of five Charlie recalled. “We got her there on time, but it broke my heart.” It was just the motivation he needed to sober up. “Today, Charlie has a life that he cherishes,” says the insider. “He’s there for his kids.”