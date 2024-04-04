Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’: What to Know About the ‘Deliciously Naughty’ New Show

Lisa Vanderpump knows comparisons between her long-running reality series, Vanderpump Rules, and her new Hulu show, Vanderpump Villa, are inevitable — but she insists they have little in common aside from her being the boss.

In Villa, cameras follow 12 cast members 24/7 as they live and work together at Lisa’s pop-up château in the middle of the French countryside. (Think Below Deck on land.) “We wanted to make an immersive experience full of characters that would bring the life and soul to the party. I didn’t want it to be like a fuddy-duddy old hotel,” Lisa, 63, exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s deliciously naughty, but also has a feel-good factor we all need right now.”

Vanderpump Villa premiered on April 1 and is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.