Ioan Gruffudd proposed to Bianca Wallace with the most unique engagement ring. The couple announced that they got engaged on Saturday, January 20.

“The most precious thing happened …” Bianca, 31, shared on Instagram. In a photo announcement, she held up her left hand to show off the engagement ring on her finger. The ring featured a green peridot stone that was surrounded by a diamond on each side.

The actress was all smiles in the photo as she leaned in to give her fiancé a kiss. Ioan, 50, also had a big smile on his face while basking in the exciting milestone.

iambiancawallace/Instagram

The actor was previously married to Alice Evans, whom he shares daughter Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10, with. The exes separated at the beginning of 2021 and he filed for divorce that March. The divorce was legally finalized “in status” in July 2023, although the pair has not agreed upon a settlement yet.

Meanwhile, Ioan and Bianca went public with their romance in October 2021. She admitted to being completely surprised by the Titanic star’s proposal. “I’m sure we’ll tell the story one day soon,” she responded to a fan who commented on her Instagram post. “It was a super adorable shock.”

Bianca also confirmed that Ioan picked out the ring himself. “I love peridot so much and use it often in paintings and art!” she explained. “It really is so thoughtful.”

The artist was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018 and has been supported by Ioan throughout their relationship. “I gave him many outs without any hard feelings and he went and proposed instead,” she told another fan in an Instagram comment. “He is such a special human. Thank you for the beautiful message and support, my love! Xxx.”

She previously wrote a piece for The Telegraph and reiterated how important it’s been for her to have such a supportive partner. “[He] didn’t hesitate for a second, listing all of the reasons he was in love with me and why he was here to stay and that no MS diagnosis or scary future would deter him,” Bianca shared. “When things are hard, I sob to Yo about not feeling strong enough to face what is ahead of me, alongside the guilt I feel that he has entered into such a complicated journey.”

While honoring Ioan for his 49th birthday in 2022, Bianca wrote on Instagram, “To the most precious man on the planet … on my new favourite date! Happy birthday to you, my love. The world is, and always will be, a much better place because of you and your kind, gentle heart. We have been through more than most in such a short time together, but I wouldn’t change anything because of what it created for us. I love you!”