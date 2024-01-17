If and when Travis Kelce proposes to girlfriend Taylor Swift, the Chiefs tight end will be off the hook in the dazzling ring department.

“If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them,” Steven Singer, owner of a Philadelphia-based jewelry store of the same name, told Page Six.

Steven noted that while he does “recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot,” he has a “deeply personal” reason behind his desire to take on the custom job.

The jewelry designer told the outlet that his daughter “is an avid fan of Taylor Swift,” and that the duo “admire not only her but also the values she champions.” He even has an idea in mind for the design the Grammy winner may want: an “Art Deco-style, 7.5-carat emerald-cut Earth Born diamond ring handmade in platinum.”

Although he offered to give Travis the custom ring for free, Steven said that if the NFL star chose to pay for it, he would donate his earnings from the ring — which would boast an estimated $1 million value — to a charity of the couple’s choice.

Steven joked that his generous offer wasn’t completely selfless, though, telling the outlet that “it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier.”

Despite Steven’s extravagant gesture, Travis recently said he had no plans of settling down any time soon.

“I have no reason to stop playing football,” he stated during a January 11 press conference ahead of the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. “I love it, we still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best.”

Travis ended his answer, conclusively, with, “Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

As of now, Taylor and Travis, who are each at the height of their success, will have to continue building their relationship while also maintaining their careers — no easy feat for the power couple.

“Things get heated between them at times over scheduling because they’re both so incredibly busy and they’re both so dedicated to their careers,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on January 12. “As much as Taylor can be a fool for love, she never lets her work suffer.”