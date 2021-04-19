Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? He Wants ‘Simpler’ Life With Gwen Stefani ‘Sooner Than Later’

Say it ain’t so! Blake Shelton sparked speculation he was leaving The Voice after admitting he hopes to live a quiet life with fiancée Gwen Stefani “sooner than later” during an interview on Today.

During a recent sit-down with Hoda Kotb, she asked the “God’s Country” artist, 44, if he sees himself living a “simpler” life in Oklahoma with the No Doubt singer, 51.

“Well, I hope that’s not too far down the road,” the “‘Ol Red” singer confessed. “10 years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

Trae Patton/NBC

“We’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing,” Blake explained about their desire to slow down. “It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, hopefully at some point we’ll get a chance to live some life. And I think we’re both ready for that, honestly.”

The “Came Here to Forget” singer didn’t give an exact timeline of when he pictures himself stepping out of the limelight for good with Gwen. However, it looks like he will continue to be a coach on the singing competition show for the foreseeable future.

Blake noted he and the “Hollaback Girl” singer want to get married this summer before he’s back to work at the NBC show for season 21, where Ariana Grande has been announced as the newest coach.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” he said about his upcoming nuptials. “I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer. I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but don’t know, so that’s tentatively the plan.”

That being said, Blake’s friends from the show are ready to show up and out for his big day. Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus have both expressed their interest in singing during the event.

“I’d love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding, but you know how it is,” the “Hillbilly Bone” singer said. “We’re just waiting every day just like everybody else to see what our summer’s gonna look like and then go from there.”

It looks like Blake may leave The Voice one day but luckily, not today.