We don’t have a ~problem~ with this! Ariana Grande revealed she’s joining The Voice as a judge.

“Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored [and] excited to be joining [Kelly Clarkson], [John Legend] and [Blake Shelton] next season; season 21,” the “Rain On Me” singer captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, March 30. Ariana also gave coach Nick Jonas a shout-out, writing, “We will miss you.”

Within minutes, fans flocked to the comment section to share their excitement. “FINALLY, A REASON TO WATCH THE VOICE,” one user wrote. “And just like that … I’m a big fan of The Voice,” added another. “OMG! This is amazing,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Best. News. Ever.”

While Ariana, 27, is no doubt one of the biggest pop stars in the world, the Florida native is definitely a more low-key celebrity. Based on her social media, Ariana is all about focusing on her friends, family, music and of course, fiancé Dalton Gomez.

In December 2020, the former Nickelodeon actress shared her joyous news. “Forever [and] then some,” she captioned a series of photos featuring Dalton, 25, as well as her massive engagement ring.

Ariana and the real estate broker began dating in January 2020. However, they first met months earlier while the A-lister was looking to buy a new home in Los Angeles. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton.”

Prior to settling down with Dalton, Ariana was engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The couple’s relationship only lasted five months before ultimately calling it quits in October 2018. The death of Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September of that year played a large role in their split.

“I totally got it. ‘Cause we were only together for a few months — she’d even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you gotta do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,'” Pete, 27, recalled during a February 2020 interview with Charlamagne tha God. “I pretty much knew it was over after that. That was really horrible. I can’t imagine what that s–t is like. That s–t is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s–t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f—ked up.”

Ariana has come a long way since then. She’s released two new albums, thank u, next and Positions, and with The Voice on the horizon, it’s her time to shine!