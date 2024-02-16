Another Oscar winner is jumping on the streaming bandwagon. An insider exclusively tells Life & Style Charlize Theron is lobbying her pal Nicole Kidman to join the next season of the Max hit Big Little Lies. “A decade or so ago, Charlize would never have considered TV,” an insider says of the 48-year-old. “But streaming has opened up so many more opportunities, especially for women her age.” The soapy show, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, features a group of friends — played by Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz — covering up a murder.

With BLL’s third season still in the works, the source says Nicole is encouraging her friend. “Charlize absolutely fits the bill for the kind of high-profile casting the show can use to generate headlines.”