Shutting it down! Dua Lipa said she is “not pregnant” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, January 18, after rumors were circulating because she shared a cryptic message on Instagram days prior.

“I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random,” the “New Rules” singer, 25, who is dating Anwar Hadid, explained to the talk show host. “I really didn’t think this through. I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The “Break My Heart” singer looked stunning in the photo she shared on January 14. She could be seen rocking a mini green-plaid dress with cutouts on each side. Her skin was glowing thanks to some fun in the sun she had while spending time on vacation with her pals.

Needless to say, the “Levitating” artist did not expect the whirlwind response she received from the single emoji. “Then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.’ Or my stomach. I am not pregnant, just to clear up.”

Dua and boyfriend Anwar, 21, were first romantically linked in June 2019 and have been going strong ever since. The “Don’t Start Now” artist is actually friends with the male model’s big sister Gigi Hadid, which is likely how they met.

In June 2020, Dua gushed over their close bond while celebrating their anniversary via Instagram. “Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you,” she wrote at the time. They even adopted a dog named Dexter together the following August.

It’s obvious the two lovebirds are absolutely head-over-heels for each other. The Grammy-winning songstress opened up more about their sweet romance during an interview with Rolling Stone, which was published in January 2021.

“I’m very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others,” she admitted. “[We] wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals.” It sounds like they simply enjoy each other’s company.

Dua and Anwar are the cutest couple, but it looks like Dexter is the only baby in their family at the moment!