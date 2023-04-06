Is Lizzo Starring in Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3?

May the Force be with her. “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo is rumored to be crossing over to the dark side and making her Star Wars debut in the current season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Keep reading to find out if the rumors are true, plus how Lizzo has responded.

Is Lizzo Starring in ‘The Mandalorian’?

After keeping the secret for months, the Michigan native announced on Wednesday, April 5, that she would be appearing in the current season of the Disney+ hit.

“I’m in Star Wars YALL!” she shared via Instagram alongside a photo of herself surrounded by Yoda figurines.

Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

The following day, Lizzo opened up about her love for the franchise and how her late father was the one who first introduced her to the original film.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage,” she shared on Thursday, April 6. “The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess, I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud [sic].”

Along with the touching tribute to her dad, Lizzo shared a series of photos of herself in costume, including one with costar Jack Black and another with Christopher Lloyd.

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible — but thanks to Jon, Bryce [Dallas Howard], and everyone in the galaxy, I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars,” she continued. “I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

Who Does Lizzo Play in ‘The Mandalorian’?

Lizzo, who appears alongside the School of Rock star, the Duchess. She and Jack’s Captain Bombardier are a married couple who rule Plazir-15, an independent planet.

“So fun working with @lizzobeeating on @themandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!” the Shallow Hal actor shared via Instagram.

When Will Lizzo Appear in ‘The Mandalorian’?

While the current season of The Mandalorian began airing on the streaming platform on March 1, Lizzo’s cameo – as well as Din, Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze’s journey to the independent planet – takes place during episode six of season 3, which premiered on Wednesday, April 5.