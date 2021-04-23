Rolling in it! It’s no surprise pop sensation Lizzo is worth a pretty penny — after all, she’s one of the biggest acts in music right now. The Michigan native (real name: Melissa Jefferson) is estimated to be worth a cool $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she amass so much cash in ten years in the industry? Here’s what we know.

Lizzo Was in the Music Industry Long Before She Made It Big

The rapper-singer began spitting bars at 10 years old and started a rap group called Cornrow Clique with her friends by the time she was 14. Throughout her adolescence, she became a classically trained flautist, which is a signature element of her current work.

Her debut album, Lizzobangers, was released in October 2013. The album was critically praised and yielded four music videos. In support of the record, she joined Har Mar Superstar on a U.S. and U.K. tour that year. Her second studio album, Big Grrrl Small World, was released in December 2015. Following that release, she signed with Atlantic Records.

Now on a major label, the solo artist released an EP titled Coconut Oil in October 2016, which included the lead single, “Good as Hell.” The track would go on to have a second renaissance three years later. In January 2019, “Juice,” the lead single off her third album, Cuz I Love You, was released, with the record following three months later.

The album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 charts and would peak at No. 4 three months after its release. The same year, one of Lizzo’s 2017 singles, “Truth Hurts,” went viral on TikTok and had a second life thanks to the video-making app. It was in the top 10 in the Billboard 200 charts following the resurgence and became her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song’s music video has nearly 254 million views on YouTube to date.

The performer has won several noteworthy awards over the course of her career thus far, including one BET Award, one Billboard Music Award and two iHeart Radio Music Awards. In 2020, she won three Grammy Awards: Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.”

Lizzo Is an Actress

In 2019, Lizzo lent her voice to the animated kids’ movie UglyDolls, in which she played Lydia. The same year, she also appeared alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart in Hustlers, playing the role of Liz.

Lizzo Has a Social Media Following

With 10.3 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million followers on Twitter, the artist’s social media following is big enough that she has her pick of the litter as far as brand partnerships via her accounts. Any product she recommends or posts about could be connected to a paycheck and thus be a factor in her net worth.