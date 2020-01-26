Per usual, Lizzo is 100 percent that bitch, and her outfit to the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, proves it. The 31-year-old wore a gorgeous lengthy white dress that had her glowing.

It’s an important night for the singer, who received eight Grammy nominations. While it wasn’t until 2019 that Lizzo rose to fame thanks to the success of her hit “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo has actually been trying to make it in the music industry for a decade. There was a point she had given up.

“I used everything that happened to me and made myself stronger,” the brunette beauty confessed to CBS News’ Gayle King for The Gayle King Grammy Special, which aired on Thursday, January 23.

One incident that Lizzo had trouble lifting herself from was dealing with her dad’s passing when she was a college student. As a result, she dropped out and lost herself for a while. “I was depressed,” she said. “I didn’t have a purpose, like I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything. So that turned into, ‘Oh can I sleep on your couch,’ and that eventually, I got really guilt ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru. That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep.”

These days, Lizzo seems to be crying happy tears. Though you can often find her with a smile on her face, like everyone, she still faces problems. The curvy musician is super confident about her body image, and unfortunately, she has plenty of haters who try to knock her down for it. When one person tweeted, “Lizzo is popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America” in December, the pop star did not hesitate to clap back.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she replied. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth and look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Look at her proving all the naysayers wrong!