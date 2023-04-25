Is Paula Abdul joining the Real Housewives franchise? The music, dance and television triple threat teased fans about the possibility, but that only made Bravo fans crave more answers!

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Paula’s potential Real Housewives future.

What Is Paula Abdul’s Job Now?

As her loyal fan base knows, the California native is famous for her music and dancing skills. Starting out as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers, Paula later became the team’s choreographer, catching the attention of Janet Jackson in the early 1980s.

After choreographing for Janet, Paula began releasing her own music in 1988 through her debut studio album, Forever Your Girl. Throughout the 1990s, the “Cold Hearted” artist became one of the most iconic performers in the industry.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

By the early 2000s, Paula landed another gig that would later become one of her most well-known: working as a judge on the reality singing competition show American Idol.

In 2009, the “I’m Just Here for the Music” singer left the series. However, this wasn’t her last time appearing on reality TV. Paula eventually appeared on The X Factor, Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and RuPaul’s Drag Race as either a guest judge or a full-time judge.

In 2019, Paula went back to her singing roots when she performed in her Las Vegas residency, “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl.”

Is Paula Abdul Joining the ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise?

In April 2023, the dancing queen revealed to Page Six that she’s “been asked many, many times” whether she would be open to starring in the Real Housewives reality TV franchise.

“And some other franchises, too,” she quipped, adding, “I’m not gonna tell you [which].”

However, Paula clarified to the outlet that while she is “friends with a lot of the women” and has been “for a long time,” she’d rather remain a fan of the show.

“As much as I am absolutely the biggest fan, and I love watching, it’s a lot of drama,” Paula concluded.

What Did Paula Abdul Say About the ‘Real Housewives’?

Despite not wanting to join her pals on screen, Paula expressed nothing but enthusiasm at the mention of several of the housewives, including Kathy Hilton.

“I love her!” Paula told the outlet in her interview. “I know what’s going on and everything, but you know what? She will always be a fan favorite,” she added, referring to how Kathy had yet to film with her other Bravo castmates.

While she’s got nothing but love for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Paula noted that she wouldn’t want to play “peacemaker” in the drama between Kathy and her costars Kyle Richards and Kim Richards.

“They have their own dynamics, and they’re so great in front of the camera — knowing the camera is there, but also completely forgetting the camera is there and just being real,” Paul explained.