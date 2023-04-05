Margaret! Kyle! Housewives Stars' Major Weight Loss Journeys: Photos

They’re looking good and aren’t afraid to talk about it! Some stars from Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise have spoken candidly about their weight loss journey and shared some major secrets about shedding those pounds.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs revealed her 22-pound weight loss in April 2023.

“It’s been life-changing,” she told People of her new figure. “And it’s not about being fat or skinny; it’s about every aspect of my wellness coming together. I wanted to feel healthy and get my body to a place where I’m supposed to be. I feel so lucky to have found something that’s really working for me.”

The Bravo personality explained that she’s been undergoing a regular peptide and hormone replacement therapy at a certified office in New York City. “What can I say, the peptides are giving me a new pep,” the Macbeth Collection founder joked in the same interview, recalling that “prior to getting on the show, I was having a harder time dropping weight,” despite being healthy.

“I was always thin, even after I had my son. But as I started getting older, I put on the pounds,” Margaret continued. “And it’s not like I struggled with my weight; I didn’t mind being a little extra voluptuous. I was always boobs and butt, right? That was not a big deal. I was happy with my body, my husband was happy with my body. And if I wanted to drop a few, I didn’t have an issue.”

However, by the time she made her RHONJ debut in 2017, Margaret remembered being “about 25 pounds heavier.” She decided to try the peptide treatment after “working out, eating healthy, running around all the time and nothing,” adding that she wasn’t feeling her “best self” at the time. Now, she looks and feels “great.”

Similarly, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has spoken out about her weight loss journey, showing off her abs on social media. However, the former child star has had to shut down a barrage of rumors that she’s been using the weight-loss drug Ozempic to slim down.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” she hit back at an Instagram commenter who claimed she was on the diabetes medication that some people have been taking to lose weight.

Scroll through the gallery to see which other Real Housewives stars have had an impressive weight-loss journey over the years.