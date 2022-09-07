The return of Dr. Nick Marsh? Scott Speedman stole viewers’ and Meredith Grey’s heart when he officially joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast during season 18. But after Nick and Meredith seemingly split at the end of last season, fans were left wondering if the Felicity star would be reprising his role in season 19. Keep reading for more details.

Will Scott Speedman Return as Nick Marsh on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Thankfully, yes. However, he’s in a bit of a smaller role. When Scott first signed on for season 18, the actor was billed as a series regular. An August report from Deadline confirmed that Dr. Nick Marsh would only be on the show in a recurring status for the upcoming batch of episodes. His return was teased in a season 19 promo, released on September 6.

“I love Scott. Scott and I are friends, and he was on the show a few years back. Him and I had great chemistry. We had a lot of fun together,” Ellen Pompeo, who plays title character Meredith Grey, told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “I think we work in similar ways as actors so we have a great working relationship. We are always sort of working the same way, which, we are always trying to elevate the scenes and find how to make the scenes grounded and real and feel genuine and honest.”

ABC/Liliane Lathan

When Did Scott Speedman First Appear as Nick Marsh?

Ahead of his series regular stint in season 18, the actor had a one-episode arc in season 14 — where he originated the role. During that particular episode, sparks appeared to fly between Nick and Meredith as she patched him up after he collapsed during a visit to Grey Sloan. While nothing between them happened at the time, three seasons later, the duo had the sweetest reunion which led to a new romance for Dr. Meredith Grey.

“I think for the first time in a while, she feels like she can trust somebody who’s her equal match,” Scott told Insider in February about his character’s relationship with Meredith. “I think both of them have to take a look in the mirror and think about what they want and where they’re going to be together or not. So I think that’ll play into the last part of the season.”

When Does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere?

The show is set to premiere on ABC on Thursday, October 6.