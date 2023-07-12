From the web to the big screen! Issa Rae is a natural-born entertainer who has undoubtedly made all of her fans laugh until they cried in her performances. The California native landed the boss role of President Barbie in the 2023 Barbie film and continues to add titles to her writing credits. Now that she is dominating cinema, people want to know how much money she’s racking in. Keep reading to find out Issa’s net worth and how she makes money!

What Is Issa Rae’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Issa has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Issa Rae Earn Money?

Issa launched the “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” web series in 2011, which she created, wrote, produced and directed. The comedic show ended two years later, and Issa landed her breakout role as Issa Dee in the HBO hit show Insecure in 2016.

After five years and five hilarious seasons, the show came to an end. It was such a hit, though, that Netflix picked up the critically acclaimed series on their streaming service in July 2023.

As Issa said bye to Insecure, she shared what made the project special with her fans.

“I just felt it from season ​1. I wanted a five-season show for this particular story. I’m a restless person. We’re going to be asking people to commit five years of their life to something. You kind of get restless after that fourth year, and I want to love these people. I want these people to still want to be on the show, from the writers to the actors to the crew,” she told Vogue in October 2021.

Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Issa was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018, 2020 and 2022 and Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 for her work on Insecure. Although the show was recognized for its work for almost every season, the Little actress cared more about the fans.

She told the publication, “I cared more about: Does the audience connect with the show? Is it still good? Are we happy with it? Yes, acknowledgment excited me, because more people find out about the show. If you’re Emmy nominated or Golden Globe nominated, it piques their curiosity, so that mattered to me. But I tried not to focus on it.”

More recently, Issa made another boss move when she was cast as President Barbie for the July 2023 film.

The producer recalled the moment Barbie’s director Greta Gerwig called her to offer her the role and joked that the “sweet” thought was “wrong” because Issa would “not be a good president.”

“I hate the color pink. I’ve never thought that I looked good in pink … So, this press tour has been ….” she told The Guardian in July 2023. “But I’ve been taking one for the team!”