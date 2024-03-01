Jacob Elordi seems to be everywhere these days — as Elvis Presley in Priscilla, in the soapy high school drama Euphoria and taking that bath in the psychological thriller Saltburn. (If you haven’t seen the film, the scene involves some, er, bodily fluid.) The 26-year-old’s rapid rise to fame hasn’t been without controversy. “He got famous very fast and isn’t handling it well,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He seems to think he can make his own rules.”

He publicly dissed the Kissing Booth movie trilogy that launched him, for example, and more recently got involved in a scuffle in his native Australia. According to reports, the 6-foot-5 star was ticked off when a prankster from radio station KIIS FM ambushed him outside his Sydney hotel demanding some bathwater; some shoving allegedly ensued. (Police are investigating.) “He’s not keeping his temper in check,” says the insider. “That’s not going to fly.”