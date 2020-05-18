It’s over. Jaime King filed for divorce from husband Kyle Newman after 12 years of marriage, Life & Style can confirm. The actress, 41, submitted the paperwork to a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, May 18, and also filed a request for a temporary restraining order.

King and the filmmaker, 44, tied the knot in November 2007 and share 6-year-old son James and 4-year-old son Leo.

Life & Style exclusively revealed that there was trouble in paradise days before their split. King and Newman were “taking some time apart to focus on themselves,” the insider explained, adding they “were not in a good situation” and argued often.

King was spotted running errands in L.A. without her wedding ring while Newman took the couple’s children to Pennsylvania to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s been staying with his family for months and is leaning on them for support,” the insider explained, noting their loved ones were “hoping they could sort things out before it was too late.”

In the past, King had nothing but high praise for Newman. The Hart of Dixie alum referred to the New Jersey native as her “best friend, lover, father of her children and favorite human in the whole world,” during a 2018 interview with Us Weekly. King also revealed the couple valued their independence, even during happier times.

“When you’re fulfilled as a human being, then you’re not just relying on your spouse to give you what it is that you need,” she expressed, “which I think is sort of a tendency with a lot of long-term relationships.”

As it stands, neither party has commented on their breakup. However, Newman’s social media posts may have hinted that their marriage was on the rocks. The Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana author neglected to give King a shout-out for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10.

Instead, many of his recent posts on Instagram are with James and Leo. “My little men! Growing like weeds, but turning into strong healthy trees,” Newman captioned a photo of the trio on April 28. For her part, King hasn’t posted anything with her ex since July 2019. Currently, the former flames still follow each other.

“It’s not sustainable,” the source told Life & Style of their relationship prior to their split. “It’s been on the cards for so long.”