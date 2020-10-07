Courtesy of James Charles/Instagram (2)

Setting the record straight! James Charles revealed what cosmetic procedures he’s had done during his time in the spotlight. “I have lip filler. I have Botox. I’m very open about it,” the popular YouTuber, 21, told Naomi Campbell during a Wednesday, October 6, segment of her “No Filter” series.

“I don’t have too much of it, but for me, my dad has literally the worst forehead wrinkles you could literally imagine on anybody ever,” James continued. “So, for me, my Botox was very much just preventative, because my dad and I have a very, very similar face.”

While Naomi, 50, insisted the makeup guru was “too young” for Botox, James assured the supermodel that he’s being smart about it. “There’s not a lot in there, I promise,” he said. “I can definitely still move everything around, so we’re very, very good.”

James went on to detail his initial experience with Botox. “Literally when I first got it, I was like, ‘Listen, girl, I don’t want any wrinkles but I need to be able to move my eyebrows. And if I’m frozen, we’re going to have a problem,'” the New York native laughed. Ultimately, James is an advocate for going under the knife — or should we say needle? — but he has no intention of taking things “overboard.”

Since launching his YouTube channel in December 2015, James has become somewhat of a mainstream celebrity. From attending the 2019 Met Gala to collaborating with A-listers like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, the young entrepreneur isn’t your average influencer. However, it’s no secret that fame comes with a lot of scrutiny and public backlash.

In the past, James has been forced to address plastic surgery speculation on a number of occasions. In fact, after James jokingly tweeted about getting “ass reduction” surgery in May, fans took it seriously and proceeded to spread rumors. “It has come to my attention that people actually believed that my surgery yesterday was an ass reduction. Baby … I would never get rid of this thicker than a Snicker juicy caboose,” he later clarified.

Well, that’s certainly one way to handle it!

