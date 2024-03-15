Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Mourns the Death of Dog Winnie

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), is mourning the loss of her dog and “first born child,” Winnie. The NFL wife shared the saddening news via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, and reflected on the joy that the four-legged family member brought into her life.

“When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth’. It was images of Irish Wolfhouds [sic] that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade,” Kylie, 31, wrote. “It all lead me to Winnie and holy s–t did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more. I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child.”

Kylie paired the heartfelt message with a carousel of photos filled with Winnie’s proudest moments, including a picture of the two together during Jason, 36, and Kylie’s wedding. In the photo, the philanthropist knelt down in her wedding dress as Winnie wore a floral collar. The sweet dog seemingly loved her time in the sun as the tribute was filled with photos of Winnie soaking up the rays from creeks in the window, in the backyard and inside a garden bed.

Winnie was clearly the best pup as Kylie and Jason’s friends and family members flooded the comment section with their outpour of love for her.

“You have [sic] Winn an amazing life Ky!!” Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, wrote. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole also shared her condolences. “Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived,” the model commented.

Kylie bought Winnie in May 2017, almost one year before she and the former Philadelphia Eagles center tied the knot.

Kylie Kelce/ Instagram

“4 months old, 50lbs, and all ours!” the Eagles Autism Foundation event consultant wrote via Instagram of Winnie’s social media debut.

Winnie was a part of the family and was involved in the couple’s milestones alongside their younger Wolfhound, Baloo. After playing a role in the Kelce’s wedding, Winnie and Baloo also helped share the big news of Kylie’s pregnancies.

“These protectors are due to begin their newest assignment September 2019,” Kylie wrote via Instagram in May 2019 as she was expecting baby No. 1, daughter Wyatt. The big news featured professional photos of the dogs’ paws facing each other as a pair of baby sneakers and flowers were placed between them.

Jason and Kylie have since welcomed daughters Elliotte and Bennett.