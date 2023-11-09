Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
K Michelle Jelly Roll

Getty Images (2)

Jelly Roll Takes the 2023 CMA Awards Stage for Performance Alongside R&B Star K. Michelle

News
Nov 8, 2023 11:13 pm·
By
Picture

After performing with the iconic Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMA Awards, Jelly Roll took the stage for a second time with R&B star K. Michelle to perform a cover of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

The performance was highly anticipated by fans as the two artists promised to “take people to church” with their collaboration.

“The ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’ tribute, to me, is the biggest honor I’ve had, ’cause I’m honoring the legacy of The Judds,” Jelly Roll told Country Now before going on stage at the Wednesday, November 8 ceremony. “And the opportunity to honor the story of Wynonna and Naomi. And I don’t think it could be more of an honor than to do that. I’m getting to do it next to who I think is one of the greatest vocalists of our generation.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Jelly Roll and K. Michelle’s performance at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Jelly Roll
 Jelly Roll Shows Off Weight Loss in Black Suit at CMA Awards 2023
Picture