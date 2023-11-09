After performing with the iconic Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMA Awards, Jelly Roll took the stage for a second time with R&B star K. Michelle to perform a cover of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

The performance was highly anticipated by fans as the two artists promised to “take people to church” with their collaboration.

“The ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’ tribute, to me, is the biggest honor I’ve had, ’cause I’m honoring the legacy of The Judds,” Jelly Roll told Country Now before going on stage at the Wednesday, November 8 ceremony. “And the opportunity to honor the story of Wynonna and Naomi. And I don’t think it could be more of an honor than to do that. I’m getting to do it next to who I think is one of the greatest vocalists of our generation.”

