Jennifer Lopez Leaves Little to the Imagination in Intimissimi Lingerie Campaign [Photos]

Jennifer Lopez embraced her curves while posing in lingerie for the campaign promoting her collaboration with Italian intimates brand Intimissimi.

The new lingerie line, which became available for purchase on Wednesday, October 18, features a collection of intimates that are inspired by Jennifer’s upcoming album, This Is Me…

Jennifer, 54, opened up about embracing her body on October 1 while presenting her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards. “I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now,” she said, per E! Online.. “And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

