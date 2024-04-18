Jennifer Love Hewitt shared the first image of her three kids on the cover of her upcoming memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.

“​​Here it is! My new baby! This incredible cover was done by an angel @the_life_of_aivax I can’t believe how lucky I was to get her for this book!” Jennifer, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 17. “Moms who create magic are special! And she is a magic maker for sure. Can’t wait for you guys to read it! @benbellabooks.”

The Ghost Whisperer actress shares children Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2, with husband Brian Hallisay.

In the enchanted photo, Jennifer and her kids used their own form of magic. The family matriarch stood in the middle as she held a wand in one hand and a rainbow-lit book in the other. Autumn looked precious as she wore a green jumpsuit and reading glasses while she balanced a stack of items on a wooden board. Atticus looked amazed as he whipped up a potion filled with liquid. All the while, Aiden was dressed in an elf outfit as he held his wand to the title of the book. Each major holiday was represented in the book cover image as a basket of Easter eggs, candy cane, ​jack-o’-lantern and birthday hat were scattered around the family.

BENBELLA BOOKS

Jennifer opened up about including her little ones on the book cover and gave props to her husband for pushing her to step out of her comfort zone.

“It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them. But my husband and I felt like we couldn’t really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical,” Jennifer told E! News in a story published on April 17. “My kids also saved me in grief. They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way. This book is for them!”

The Heartbreakers star’s mother, Patricia Hewitt, died in 2012 after battling cancer. Jennifer wrote Inheriting Magic, which is set to release on December 10, after she grieved the loss of her mom.

“I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special,” Jennifer continued to the publication. “I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way.”