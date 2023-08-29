Jennifer Love Hewitt Hair Transformation: Her Colors, Styles

Jennifer Love Hewitt was the ultimate girl next door throughout her acting career in the ‘90s and 2000s and rarely ever changed her brunette look. ​However, the I Know What You Did Last Summer starlet recently started to experiment with different haircuts and colors. ​Thanks to her constant transformations, she sometimes becomes unrecognizable to fans, like when ​the actress chopped her blonde locks into a chic copper-red bob in August 2023.

“I had to run to the comments to see if this is her. Okay, glad it isn’t just me!!” one fan wrote in the comments section of the Instagram debut. A second person gushed over the before and after photos, commenting, “Beautiful both ways! Love the short.”

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer Love Hewitt’s hair transformations over the years!