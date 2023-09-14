Sharna Burgess may not have called out actor Jesse Metcalfe by name, but when describing her worst Dancing With the Stars celebrity partner, all signs pointed to the Desperate Housewives alum that he felt the need to speak out.

The DWTS pro, 28, described on the debut episode of her new podcast “Oldish” on Tuesday, September 12, that she had a “partner that was really difficult” the year following her season 27 Mirrorball trophy will with radio personality Bobby Bones in 2018. Sharna didn’t appear on the following season and returned in 2020 for season 29 with Jesse, 44, as her partner.

“They had me back the following season and I had a partner that was really difficult — and not say too much because I don’t want to — I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened,” she explained, adding, “That was rocky and we were eliminated very quickly.” Sharna and Jesse were sent home in week four of the competition.

Jesse’s rep confirmed the feud to Page Six, saying “If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along,” continuing, “Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant.”

The rep added that Sharna was “highly unprofessional” for making “insinuations just to promote the first episode of her podcast.”

Hinting at difficulties with Jesse wasn’t the only bombshell Sharna dropped during her podcast. She also revealed her shock at not being asked back for the upcoming season 32. She missed the previous season after giving birth to her first child, son Zane, whom she shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

“Last season I was supposed to come back but Zane was only eight weeks old. And I was speaking with them about it. It just felt like I needed to sit in motherhood with Zane. It was always, ‘I want to come back next year,’ and ‘Of course, we love you, we’ll always have you,'” she told listeners.

Even though Sharna has competed on 14 seasons of DWTS since joining the show in 2011, she described how other pros began getting phone calls to return for the new season and found out through the grapevine that all of the pro spots had been filled and that she was not among them. “It was such a shock, because I wasn’t expecting it, it was tough,” the Australia native explained.

“For me, two things can be true,” she shared. “I can love the show and be so excited for everyone that got the position to be there, and really thrilled for the people that they have, but I can also be really sad and heartbroken that I don’t get to do that this season.”