Jessie James Decker Made Husband Eric ‘Chase’ Her: See Their Relationship Timeline Amid Baby No. 4 News

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, have a love story dating back to 2011. After meeting through mutual friends, their romance began and quickly led to an engagement a year later. The Eric & Jessie stars wasted no time tying the knot in June 2013. Then, their family started to grow.

After welcoming three children in 2014, 2015, and 2018, Jessie revealed in August 2023 that she and Eric were expecting once again. The reality star posted a video showcasing her pregnant belly as Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” played in the background. In light of the exciting news, here’s a look back at Jessie and Eric’s love story so far.

Keep scrolling for the timeline of Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s relationship.