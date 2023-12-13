Don’t diss her movies! Joey King didn’t keep quiet when her Kissing Booth costar — and ex-boyfriend — Jacob Elordi smack-talked the teen flicks. In his GQ profile, Jacob, 26, currently starring in the arty films Priscilla and Saltburn, deemed the rom-coms “ridiculous,” admitting that he “didn’t want to make” them. Joey wasn’t having it. “I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way,” the 24-year-old sniped to Variety. “I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says.”

Even though the actress has moved on, marrying Steven Piet this year, her ex’s critique rankled. “Joey has been in this business since she was a kid and she doesn’t pull any star trips,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, adding that the Fargo alum is telling pals Jacob is getting a big head. “He thinks he’s too good for everybody and a ‘movie star’ now. He’s coming across as pretentious.”