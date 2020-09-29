Just because Johnny Weir retired from figure skating in 2013, doesn’t mean his net worth dipped! In fact, the season 29 Dancing With the Stars contestant is worth a staggering $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Johnny makes his money, keep reading.

Johnny Weir began figure skating when he was 11 years old:

With that, Johnny has a number of impressive accolades and achievements under his belt. He’s a two-time Winter Olympian, a two-time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, the 2001 World Junior Champion, a three-time U.S. National champion and the 2008 World bronze medalist.

Johnny Weir is a sports commentator:

The Pennsylvania native began commentating on the Winter Olympics in 2014 alongside fellow retired skater Tara Lipinski.

Johnny Weir is a published author:

In 2011, Johnny wrote Welcome to My World. According to the official description, the memoir is as “candid” and “unconventional” as Johnny himself.

Johnny Weir has appeared on a number of TV shows:

In September 2020, he teamed up with professional dancer Britt Stewart for season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. Prior to that, Johnny has appeared on The Masked Singer, Wedding Cake Championship, Skating With the Stars and more. As for scripted television, Johnny was cast in Netflix’s Spinning Out in January 2020.

“I had a brief moment in Zoolander 2 that ended up on the cut list, and I’ve done some small things here and there, but as far as being a recurring character in a TV series, this was the first time for me,” he told Variety at the time. “And I felt a lot of pressure going into this process, even though it’s about figure skating. Even though it’s not so much of a stretch for me to play a gay ice skater, I still was terrified.”

Unfortunately, the series was canceled after 10 episodes. Thankfully, that’s hardly the last we’ll be seeing of Johnny on TV! New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Mondays on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

