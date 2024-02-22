Julianne Hough Shows Underwear in See-Through Dress [Photos]

Julianne Hough Exposes Underwear in Chic See-Through Lace Dress at Milan Fashion Week [Photos]
Work on the top, party on the bottom! Julianne Hough is playing dress up during Milan Fashion Week and the professional dancer rocked a sexy see-through lace dress that exposed her underwear on Wednesday, February 21.
The Footloose actress, 35, walked the streets of Europe wearing the gown, which featured a solid velvet top that turned into sheer lace mid-torso and below. Julianne paired the look with a black clutch with a dainty gold chained strap and rocked a sleek bob with a middle part.
